COAL TOWNSHIP — One woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle on Monday morning, according to Coal Township Police.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Tiffany A. Karchurka, 26, of Shamokin, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. Monday at the scene of the one-vehicle accident on Route 901 near Excelsior in Coal Township. Her cause of death is attributed to blunt force trauma to the neck, Kelley said.
Coal Township Patrolman Cody Rebuck reported the woman was driving a red Chevrolet Cavalier along Route 901 in Excelsior around 7 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, the vehicle was located wedged between two concrete barriers that are part of the water drainage system underneath Route 901. The vehicle had severe rear passenger side damage, police said.
The sole occupant was found lying motionless approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. Officers checked for signs of life but Karchurka had already died, police reported.
Based on the physical evidence at the scene, it appeared the driver was speeding before losing control on a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle went through the guard rail and hit the embankment on the side of the ditch, police said.
Karchurka, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle on impact, police said.
Coal Township Police Department and the Coroner Office are continuing the investigation.
No further information from either incident will be released at this time by the coroner Office, Kelley said.