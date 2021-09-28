One woman is in fair condition after granite slabs broke loose from a tractor-trailer and fell onto a vehicle she was riding in along Route 15 on Monday afternoon.
According to State Police at Milton, four people — including three who went to the hospital for treatment — were injured in the crash that occurred at 12:29 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Loan Road and Route 15.
Police say Jeremy Hayes, 41, of North Prince George, Virginia, was driving a Columbia Freightliner north on Route 15 when he swerved to avoid striking a Nissan Versa being driven by Matthew Dennison, 31, of Williamsport, which had stropped quickly at a traffic signal at the Loan Road.
When Hayes swerved, the load on the rear of the truck shifted, breaking tie-down straps and granite slabs fell off the trailer, striking Dennison's vehicle and a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Clark Long, 76, of Bloomsburg.
Clark Long and Linda Long, a passenger in the Chevrolet were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital with minor injuries. Madison Hernandez, a passenger in the rear passenger side of Dennison, vehicle was transported to Geisinger in Danville by William Cameron Engine Co.
A Geisinger spokesman said Hernandez, 24, is in fair condition this afternoon. Police did not list where Hernandez was from in a report issued Tuesday.
Dennison was not injured. Police report another passenger in his vehicle, Zachary Harmonosky, 29, of had minor injuries treated at the scene.
The road was closed for nearly two hours to allow for cleanup up of debris from the highway. The southbound lanes of Route 15 opened an hour after the crash with northbound lanes opening around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
State police say Hayes was cited for following too closely.