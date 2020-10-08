SUNBURY — Emotional testimony came from a fifth victim and her mother this morning on the third day of the rape trial of a Northumberland County man.
The woman told a jury she was taken from her home in Northumberland County on April 23, 2017, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. after being bound, blindfolded and placed in a vehicle. She said she was taken to an undisclosed location and raped by a man she could not see.
That man, state police say, is John Kurtz, a 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard. He is accused of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
The woman testified the man asked if she could see him through a blindfold, and when the woman told him no, the man responded, "Good, that's your saving grace."
The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
The woman held her composure after telling the jury her story, but her mother, who followed her on the stand, broke down during her own testimony. The mother said she received a phone call from her daughter around 6:30 a.m. telling her she had just been kidnapped and raped.
The woman wept throughout her testimony and Kurtz, who was seated next to his defense attorney Michael Suders, glanced at the woman several times.
During the testimony of the fifth victim, Kurtz stared straight ahead and never looked at the witness stand.
A state trooper working at the Stonington barracks in April, 2017, testified he spoke with the victim the day of the incident at a Valley hospital where she was being examined.
Trooper Max Andres testified he had no leads as to who the assailant was but when he received the results of a rape kit that was tested by state police, the DNA that was collected matched a similar rape case of another rape victim.
The pattern was the same as both women were kidnapped from there homes and raped, according to police.
The trial is scheduled for two weeks. It will resume this afternoon.