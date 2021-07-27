A 62-year-old Northumberland man who was driving the wrong way on Routes 11-15 in Chapman Township was killed in a head-on crash Monday evening.
Donald Egan was pronounced dead at the scene following the 8:19 p.m. collision just south of South Main Street near Port Trevorton, Snyder County, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Egan was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north in the southbound lanes of Routes 11-15 when he was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer being driven by Raymond King, 54, of Arkport, N.Y.
Egan's vehicle came to rest facing northwest in the northbound lanes.
The police report said Egan was traveling in the wrong direction for "unknown reasons."
The road was closed for more than two hours to allow for emergency response and cleanup.
State police were assisted on the scene by Port Trevorton Fire Co., Evangelical EMS, LifeFlight and PennDOT.