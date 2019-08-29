LEWISBURG — The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness will be expanded and merged into a joint venture formed by Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center, and managed by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said hospital executives at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Making the announcement at the Miller Center were Evangelical Community Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker, Geisinger CEO Jaewon Ryu, Matt Miller, representing the Miller family, and Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
The YMCA will move its entire staff and shift all of its Lewisburg operations to the Center with a tentative start date of Dec. 15. The Mifflinburg YMCA will remain open as is, McDowell said.
The YMCA Express facility on Silver Moon Lane will close, at a date yet to be determined.
This arrangement also ends the YMCA's previous plan to use the former Walmart building along Route 15 in Kelly Township as a health and wellness center — something that had been talked about since 2017, when Weis Markets, which owns the property, agreed to a “cost-neutral lease” with the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
"Weis Markets still has ownership of the building," McDowell said on Thursday evening. "It is up to them, I don't know what they might now do with it."
McDowell said that the property was never transferred, nothing was signed. "It was going to be a gift," she said. "Weis was going to allow us to build a YMCA there."
As for the donors who had been part of a capital fundraising project that so far totals just under $2 million, "we have already talked to them," McDowell said. "And they are very excited. We already have their donations and the major donors are OK with us using the donations at the new location, The Miller Center."
Those donors, McDowell said, were mostly interested in our building an Olympic-sized pool and a therapeutic pool, which is part of the plan outlined at the press conference.
"We are trying to contact all of our donors," McDowell said, "and we still have not reached some of our lessor donors. Yes, they can get their money back, but we're finding that so far, those contacted are happy to hear of the collaboration."
McDowell said she was only contacted about "the opportunity to collaborate with Geisinger, Evangelical, and the Miller Center a few months ago. It was something we couldn't pass by. We never could have imagined such a great collaborative effort."
How it came about
Evangelical and Geisinger executives had been talking for "years about how to collaborate on different projects," said Aucker.
"We see this joint venture as having a lasting, positive impact on the health and wellness of the community," she said. "Evangelical, Geisinger, The Miller Center, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA have come together to accomplish something much more than each entity could do on its own. Together, we believe we will truly change the face of health and wellness of this region."
The boards of Geisinger, Evangelical, the Miller Center, and the advisories to the Y, Aucker said, "all put aside our biases and our competitive nature and said what is the best interest of the community."
Evangelical and Geisinger will form a joint venture at the Miller Center. The Miller Center will be transferred to the joint venture by the Miller family, who provided the funds to found the facility.
"In addition," Aucker said, "the joint venture will acquire an additional six acres of land. The YMCA will be contracted to handle the overall management of the facility. We will merge the membership and programming from the YMCA Express in Lewisburg with the existing programming at the Miller Center."
The acquired land, just north of the Miller Center will be used primarily for additional parking. No new structure is planned to be built. The pools and the new child care center will be located in The Miller Center.
"We will be working with the YMCA," Aucker continued, "which has raised funds and will continue to raise funds to construct two pools and expand child care on the property, which will be accessible to all current MIller Center and YMCA members."
The new entity will be known as The YMCA at the Miller Center, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger.
All Miller Center employees will be retained. Most will become YMCA employees while some will become Evangelical employees, Aucker said.
Ryu, of Geisinger, called the collaboration an embodiment of organizations that share a mission and a vision around improving the health and making health easier for our communities.
"This is a perfect example of how that can happen when organizations that are like-minded can come together and do that," Ryu said. "Our organizations, individually, have been working on programs and resources that promote that healthy lifestyle and now, together, we are going to be able to do that.
Miller noted that from the inception of the idea to build this Miller Center, almost seven years ago, the vision for the center had always been to create a wellness hub for our community.
"It was a place," he said, "that we envisioned as like-minded organizations coming together and providing health and wellness programming to make the people of the Susquehanna Valley the best version of themselves they could be. This is the culmination of our vision, today."
Jim Mathias, representing the Miller Center board of directors agreed that the Center was always envisioned to be a collaboration. "What is important to add, though, is that it was important to get this facility going so that collaboration could be fully realized," he said.
"What a journey it has been for the YMCA in Union County," McDowell added. "It started with a vision over 10 years ago; that vision sprouted into programming in churches and vacant buildings and has evolved into this incredible collaboration with such amazing partners. Today, we breathe life into that vision."
This facility, she said, will be part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. "The operation and members of the YMCA Express that opened one and a half years ago in Lewisburg will find a new home here. Existing Miller Center members will be welcomed as YMCA members."
McDowell said the next step is to raise funds and build the aquatics and child care center. "We have a head start, but there is work ahead to ensure that we can engage the entire community and finish this campaign."
Before the joint venture can be completed, "we have to go through our normal regulatory reviews and because it is a charitable organization the state also has to look at it."
The joint venture also has to get approvals from East Buffalo Township and the county. Zoning and land development issues have to be ironed out.
"Once we open in December," Aucker said, "we hope to provide timelines for the pool construction and child care center. It has taken us a while to pull all this together."