SUNBURY — A missing heart-shaped necklace that holds partial remains of a Sunbury woman's 24-year old son who lost his life to a drug overdose in 2016 was found in York on Tuesday.
Paula Morales, mother of Dylan Weikel, who died on July 2, 2016, after battling a drug addiction, went swimming at Knoebels Amusement Resort, near Elysburg, with her grandchildren — her son’s two children — on Aug. 31, and when they loaded the car to leave for the day she realized her cherished necklace was missing.
At 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Morales got the call she never thought she'd get.
"I am in shock," she said Tuesday. "I received a call from a woman who said she found it and I literally almost fell over."
That woman, Dayna McMillion, of York, said she heard the story on a radio station and only heard keywords.
"I heard necklace, heart and ashes," she told The Daily Item Tuesday. "I knew we had that necklace."
McMillion said she and her family went camping and visited Knoebels for the first time ever this past weekend.
"We were leaving the park and my 14-year old daughter found the necklace and put in our truck and it was out of sight and out of mind," McMillion said. "Then I had off today (Tuesday) and I heard this on the radio and called my husband and told him I bet we have it."
McMillion said her daughter felt bad and said she shouldn't have picked it up.
"I explained that everything happens for a reason and I believe we were supposed to find it so we could return it," McMillion said. "I am happy it was us because not everyone would have returned it."
Morales was overjoyed on Tuesday, she said.
"If it wasn't for The Daily Item putting this story out there and all the other media doing stories on this we would have never found this," Morales said. "I am so grateful to everyone and for all the love and support people have shown me. I am so blessed to have so many people pour out support for me. I thank each and every one of them."
Morales took to social media on Aug. 31 to inform the public the necklace had been lost and her post was shared more than 20,000 times across the country.
Knoebels' spokesperson Stacy Ososkie said everyone at the park is happy to learn the necklace has been found.
"Our lost and found department witnesses countless instances of joyful reunions and people doing the right thing every day," Ososkie said. "We were hopeful that Paula (Morales) would have the same experience and would be reunited with her necklace that carries so much meaning. We're thrilled to hear her necklace will be home where it belongs."