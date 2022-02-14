TREVORTON — A large home with an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 153 Hart Street in Zerbe Township, according to Trevorton Fire Chief Ed Reed.
“When I pulled in on the scene the garage roof had already collapsed and the home about half way up was fully involved,” he said.
The first call for the fire went out 3:35 p.m. and a second alarm was quickly called. Flames and smoke were seen from miles away.
The large structure was heavily damaged and some portions of the building were gutted. Parts of the building collapsed as fire crews battled the blaze.
Fire crews had some issues with access to water due to the location.
"With the terrain and the water supply its a bad area," Reed said. "We have a tanker filling in Trevorton, one down on 225, and one at a pond."
The fire was in a rural area of Northumberland County, about two and a half miles west of Trevorton.
More than two dozen units from southern Northumberland County were called to the fire.
According to Reed, nobody was in the home at the time of the fire. The man who owned the home, George Stiely Sr., passed away not long ago and his son was in the garage earlier in the day, Reed said.
Reed said a fire marshal would be called in to determine a cause.
Earlier in the day, fire crews in southern Northumberland County battled a house fire along Upper Road in East Cameron Township.
More than a dozen units were called to the fire along the 4500 block of Upper Road, south of Shamokin.