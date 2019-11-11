A Maryland truck driver faces a $500 fine in connection with the Route 15 fatal crash that killed Selinsgrove resident John Wendt on July 9.
Charles Bussard, 59, was cited Monday with summary offenses, including careless driving resulting in unintentional death which carries a mandatory fine of $500, for causing the crash that killed Wendt, Shamokin Dam Borough Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Borough and state police analyzed GPS and on-board computer data from the vehicles involved, witness statements, phone and medical records before filing the charges, he said.
The investigation revealed Bussard was traveling 37 miles per hour when he crashed into Wendt's passenger car which was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Routes 11-15 and Baldwin Boulevard.
"We don't charge based on feelings. We charge based on the evidence we have," said Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
Wendt was driving southbound on Route 15 when he was struck from the rear by the tractor-trailer driven by Bussard which was fully loaded with construction material, Bremigen said.
The impact caused Wendt's vehicle to slam into another tractor-trailer stopped at the light.
Bussard was driving at a speed of 37 miles per hour and did not apply the brake at the point of impact, Bremigen said.
The brakes were not faulty and there was no evidence of distracted or impaired driving, he said.
Witnesses told police that Bussard was not speeding or driving erratically prior to the accident. Onboard computer data revealed Bussard's vehicle speeds and braking movements were consistent with witness observations, Bremigen said.
Bussard told police he was not familiar with the area and was looking at traffic signs just prior to the crash and did not see Wendt's vehicle.
Calling Wendt's death "a tragedy," Piecuch said, "The evidence does not support any scenario other than careless driving."
Bussard is also being cited for careless driving, following too closely and an inspection sticker violation, Bremigen said.