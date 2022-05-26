SUNBURY — UPMC will donate the Sunbury Community Hospital to regional economic development organization DRIVE, the health system announced Thursday afternoon.
DRIVE CEO Jennifer Wakeman said the organization has already fielded numerous inquiries from companies interested in all or part of the 20 parcels of land, totaling approximately 12 acres.
DRIVE is an economic development entity serving five counties in the central Susquehanna region. It has successfully repurposed the donation of the former Sunbury Textile Mill location that now uses an industrial hemp and coffee manufacturer.
“It seems unlikely that a single entity will want the entire hospital or all of its surrounding properties,” said Wakeman. “We’re open to leasing or selling portions of it if that’s what it takes. Our goal is for this facility to continue to be an asset for the City of Sunbury and Northumberland County.”
"When our facilities closed in Sunbury in 2020, UPMC began a thorough investigation into potential future uses for the property with the goal of transitioning the campus as an investment in the community so it could be utilized by others in the future,” said Steven Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Given their history with repurposing commercial facilities in the region, we were encouraged by DRIVE’s interest in the facility and their desire to use it for new job creation and economic development. Donating the facility to DRIVE turns the keys of this historic structure over to the community bringing new opportunity to the city.”
“UPMC Sunbury, formerly the Sunbury Community Hospital, served Sunbury and surrounding communities well for decades. We all knew it could continue to be an asset for the region, but it was going to take a unique approach to find new, innovative uses for this complex. Given its experience in revitalizing potential economic development sites, DRIVE seemed like the perfect choice for UPMC,” said Sen. John Gordner (R-27),
“Projects like Sunbury Hospital are a key component of DRIVE’s mission,” said Wakeman. “Assembling a team of partners, as we did here, to breathe new life into buildings like these is at the core of DRIVE’s identity. This is who we are. It’s what we do.”
“While it was difficult to see the hospital close, we’re grateful that UPMC recognized the value of this property to our community,” said State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver. “With DRIVE taking ownership, working with partners in Sunbury and Northumberland County, it means that whatever new businesses or services locate here, they are ones that continue to support the needs of the community.”