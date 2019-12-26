SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury withdrew its challenge of the Northumberland County Board of Assessment tax exemption denial three weeks after hospital officials announced its closure.
Attorney Ann S. Pepperman, of McCormick Law Firm, Williamsport, filed the precipice to discontinue on Tuesday to "voluntarily discontinue and ended as to all parties" in Northumberland County Court." The original challenge to the October denial was filed only two weeks prior to the announcement that the hospital would close by March 2020.
The hospital had requested exemption from more than $370,000 in real estate revenue as a nonprofit. The withdrawal paperwork was in the hands of county officials two weeks ago, but the attorney didn't pay the $8.50 filing fee until this week, according to the staff at the county prothonotary's office.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, and the former Lock Haven Hospital, at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, were both purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property in Sunbury has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of North 11th Street. If the appeal was successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 for Shikellamy School District, $74,975 for the city of Sunbury and $72,500 for Northumberland County, according to the assessment records.
County Solicitor Frank Garrigan said UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury was denied because there were questions about whether all 20 parcels related to the hospital were eligible for tax exemption.
UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven has since filed its own appeal in Clinton County Court, challenging a county board of assessment decision on Oct. 31 to deny its tax exemption request. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.
UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven’s exemption amount is $308,134: $163,190 from Keystone Central School District, $72,523 from the city of Lock Haven and $72,421 from Clinton County, according to county records.