New treatments and advanced medical services offered throughout the UPMC health care system was the main topic of conversation in a wide-ranging tele-town hall held Wednesday afternoon.
UPMC and its health care workers have been through a lot over the past two years, on the front lines providing for the health care needs of the community while navigating the added challenges of the pandemic, said Patti Jackson-Gehris, chief operating officer, UPMC North Central Pennsylvania.
"Now that we'e starting to see the other side of the pandemic," Jackson-Gehris said, "we're taking steps to ensure that everyone in our region has access to world-class health care."
"We are making sure that people don't have to travel for top-notch medical care," she continued.
Those advances are in tele-medicine, which brings UPMC care right into your home," said David Lopatofsky, chief medical officer, UPMC North Central Pennsylvania.
"Over the next 10 years we will make this available to even more patients," Jackcon-Gehris said. "Innovation is guiding and shaping our services. A video visit is another way to serve the community as well as in-person visits to your provider."
UPMC also has an Anywhere Care app.
UPMC has five hospitals in the North Central Pa. region: UPMC Williamsport, the system's largest hospital, and a level 2 trauma center; UPMC Muncy; UPMC Lock Haven; UPMC Wellsboro; and UPMC Cole.
Meanwhile, Lopatofsky urged people who might have held off medical care because of COVID-19 to see their primary care provider now.