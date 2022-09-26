UPMC in North Central Pa. is offering free diabetic eye exams on Oct. 7, Oct. 21, and Nov. 11, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport.
Appointments are limited, participants are asked to call 570-326-7850 to secure an exam. Participants should mention free diabetic eye exams when scheduling an appointment.
People with diabetes are at risk of developing eye abnormalities that affect their vision, called diabetic retinopathy. A yearly dilated eye exam can help prevent this vision loss. These exams specifically focus on the health of your retinas and integrity of the surrounding blood vessels. People who have good control of their diabetes are still at risk for diabetic eye disease.
For more information about ophthalmology services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/VisionNCPA.