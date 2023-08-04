Dr. John Kunkel, UPMC Orthopaedic Care in North Central Pa., will host a presentation for the public about ACL injury, recovery and prevention on Aug. 10, 6 p.m., at UPMC Physical Therapy, Eastern Lycoming YMCA, 50 Fitness Drive, Muncy.
Physical therapists will also share information on Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) therapy, a newer rehabilitation technique offered by UPMC for recovering athletes. A question-and-answer session with all providers will follow the presentation.
Registration for this event is requested. To register, call 570-321-2020. To learn more about Orthopaedic Care or Rehabilitation services with UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/OrthoNCPA or UPMC.com/RehabNCPA respectively.