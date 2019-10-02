SUNBURY — Northumberland County, the city of Sunbury and Shikellamy School District will need to make up more than $370,000 in annual real estate tax revenue if UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury successfully becomes tax-exempt.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, was purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by non-profit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health under Sunbury Hospital Corporation purchased it from non-profit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
UPMC Susquehanna is among 52 total properties — 13 of which are seeking tax exemption — that will be the subject of appeal hearings next week in Northumberland County. UPMC's assessment hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 in the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive.
"We've had more tax exemption here in the past few years," said Northumberland County Chief Assessor Tiffany Kaseman. "UPMC is among the larger parcels. The law says the assessment office cannot grant exemptions. It must go to the board."
Properties in Northumberland County were last reassessed in 1972, so property values and taxes are based on figures from 47 years ago.
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of N. 11th St. If successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 from Shikellamy School District, $74,975 from the city of Sunbury and $72,500 from Northumberland County, according to Kaseman.
"UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, acquired from for-profit Quorum Health in 2017, joined UPMC, a non-profit health care organization exempt from paying property tax," said UPMC spokesman Tyler Wagner. "Over the past two years, UPMC Susquehanna has expanded clinical services in Sunbury to better meet the health needs of the community, part of a long-term investment in delivering high-quality health care in Northumberland County."
As a system, UPMC provided $1.2 billion in benefits to the communities it serves in 2018, including $44 million locally in Northcentral PA, and "delivers more care to the region’s poor and underserved than any other health system in the state," Wagner said.
Many non-profit organizations set up Pay In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements. PILOTS are when tax-exempt properties choose to provide funding to help pay for services such as street, fire and other public services.
Three other non-profit organizations seeking tax exemption in the city are the First Baptist Church at 135 S. Fourth St., Christ Wesleyan Church Trustees in 246 S. Center St. and 228 Walnut St., and the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic at 335-337 Market St. The dental clinic recently purchased the building from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Other tax-exempt appeals include a property in Shamokin owned by Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; a property in Watsontown owned by Kingdom Kidz Inc.; a property in Milton owned by PA Conference Association of 7th Day Adventists Inc.; a property in Milton owned by New Life Evangelistic Church; a property in Elysburg owned by Keystone Service Systems Inc.; and three properties in Milton owned by Christ Wesleyan Church Trustees.
Other reassessment appeals
The assessment hearings are "heavy in the Sunbury area" this year with 18 total property appeals in the city, said Kaseman.
The Sunbury properties include five tax exemptions, four residential and nine commercial properties, including the former Bimbo Bakeries USA bakery at 249 N. 11th St., which closed in 2017, and HCR Manorcare Properties LLC at 800 Court Street Circle Drive.
The Christ Wesleyan Church Trustees' properties, at five, have the most appeals this year. AR Property Holdings LLC, the owner of Custom Care Pharmacy in Sunbury and Milton, has three commercial appeals in Sunbury and Milton.
The appeals board is comprised of Northumberland County Commissioners Rick Shoch, Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best.
The first day of hearings for 21 commercial properties will start at 9:15 p.m. Oct. 8, the second day for 18 residential properties will start at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 9 and the final and third day for 13 tax-exempt properties will start at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 10.