SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will close March 31, 2020, the hospital announced this morning.
The hospital's president, Steven Johnson, said in a press release that the decision was made in part because "patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle reacted to today's announcement, saying the Sunbury hospital's closure "is very sad for our community.”
“In a face-to-face meeting I had earlier this year with representatives of the hospital, it appeared the hospital was doing very well," Bendle said.
The hospital's full statement is below:
"The Board of Directors of UPMC Susquehanna and UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury have carefully evaluated the most viable options for the future of the health system’s presence in Northumberland County. As a result, UPMC Susquehanna has developed a plan to consolidate services at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and close the campus effective March 31, 2020. The plan was formed after careful assessment of health care services available in and near Northumberland County.
"'UPMC's mission of providing access to quality clinical care must be balanced with a stewardship of all of our resources,' said Steven Johnson, president, UPMC Susquehanna. 'This decision was made with careful consideration and analysis of the use of hospital services in the region. According to market data, patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care. UPMC must prudently examine opportunities to integrate and consolidate functions balanced against the needs of the community.'
"UPMC Susquehanna aims to retain and incorporate as many Sunbury employees as possible by placing them in positions at other UPMC facilities in the Susquehanna region. UPMC Susquehanna will also work with local partnering hospitals and health care facilities to identify and share available positions with affected employees. Thorough plans are in place to support and work with employees, and to communicate with current patients and the community.
"No final plan has been determined for the future use of the Sunbury facility. Information will be shared when a plan is final."
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.