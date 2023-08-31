WILLIAMSPORT — The Behavioral Health team at UPMC Williamsport is hosting a candlelight vigil for community members wishing to honor those affected by suicide on Friday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at UPMC Williamsport’s front lawn, 700 High St., Williamsport.
“September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and this event is one way we’re hoping to support the community and raise awareness for suicide prevention,” said Jackie Zielewicz, LCSW, behavioral health therapist, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We’re hoping this vigil gives anyone the opportunity to pay homage to those lost to suicide and their loved ones left behind.”
Anybody having a mental health crisis or who knows someone having a mental health crisis can dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. To learn more about UPMC Behavioral Health services in northcentral Pa., go to UPMC.com/BehavioralHealthNCPA.