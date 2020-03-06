US hiring was likely solid in February before virus spread

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, barista Porter Hahn makes an iced coffee drink for a customer in a coffee shop in Seattle. U.S. services companies grew at a faster pace in February 2020 than the previous month, an indication that the economy is still expanding, despite growing concerns about global coronavirus outbreak. The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday, March 4, 2020 that its service-sector index rose to 57.3 from 55.5 in January.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring jumped in February as employers added 273,000 jobs, evidence that the economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the U.S.

The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low, down from 3.6% in January.

The job gain comes from a survey of payrolls in the second week of February, predating the viral outbreak. So far, there are few signs that the job market has been affected by the disease, but most economists expect hiring to slow in the coming months.

Wage growth slowed slightly in February, rising 3% compared with a year earlier, down from a 3.1% annual rate in the prior month. Paychecks have grown at a 3% pace or higher for more than a year and a half but have slowed since reaching 3.5% last summer.

