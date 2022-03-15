NORTHUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Labor cited Strong Industries for continuing to expose workers to dangerous chemicals.
Hot tub manufacturer Strong Industries, of 3204 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, was cited for two repeat violations and one serious violation. They face a total of $98,905 in penalties.
"Based on Strong Industries’ inadequate abatement of hazards identified during a previous inspection, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated a follow-up inspection on Nov. 23, 2021," according to the report from the U.S. Department of Labor. "Inspectors found the hot tub manufacturer continued to overexpose workers to methylene bisphenyl diisocyante without implementing all feasible engineering controls. OSHA cited Strong Industries for similar violations in 2020 and 2021."
The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, according to the federal agency.
“Overexposure to methylene bisphenyl diisocyanate can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis and occupational asthma," said OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre. "Strong industries must comply with OSHA standards and implement effective engineering and administrative controls to ensure that all their employees are protected against overexposure."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER