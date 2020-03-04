A federal inmate at the United State Penitentiary in Lewisburg faces murder charges after U.S. Attorney David Freed said the man killed his cellmate in 2015.
Lorenzo Scott, 47, an inmate at the USP-Lewisburg was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for murder, assault with intent to commit murder and assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury
The indictment states Scott was an inmate at USP-Lewisburg on March 25, 2015, when he assaulted his cellmate and repeatedly struck, stomped and inflicted blunt force trauma to the cellmate’s head, neck and face resulting in life-threatening injuries. The cellmate later died as a result of the injuries, Freed said.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.