LEWISBURG — Retired state trooper Ryan Maxwell was appointed to the planning commission in East Buffalo Township.
At Monday night's public meeting, the township supervisors approved Maxwell to fill a vacated four-year position following Taylor Lightman's resignation. The supervisors also accepted the resignation of Assistant Roadmaster Nate Fisher.
Maxwell will serve until Dec. 31, 2025.
The commission develops and recommends zoning ordinances, an official map, and subdivision and land development ordinances to the Board of Supervisors for adoption. The commission also reviews and recommends approval/denial of subdivision and land development applications to the Board of Supervisors.
Fisher, who resigned to become a police officer, served in the assistant roadmaster position for four years. His late day of employment is on July 21.
Following a brief executive session, the township supervisors decided to seek to fill the position internally.