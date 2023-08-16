The new school year in the Valley is almost upon us, with classes in the Milton School District opening today.
Before any student can start school in Pennsylvania, the child must be vaccinated, except if they have a medical or religious/philosophical exemption.
Many kids start getting vaccinated in pre-school, including all of the vaccines up to age two and then around age four, Geisinger doctor Stacey Cummings said.
"That usually means two doses of measles, mumps, rubella, two doses of chicken pox and five doses of diphtheria, tetanus, and at least four doses of polio, one of which has to be after the child's fourth birthday," Cummings said.
By seventh grade, a dose of tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis and acellular pertussis are strongly encouraged, Cummings said.
At 16 you get a second meningitis vaccine, usually at the time a student is starting 11th grade, Cummings said.
There is now a vaccine for meningitis B and it is recommended for ages 16-18 and is recommended for those children going to college or the military, where large portions of people are housed together, Cummings said.
With the onset of fall, "we have to start thinking about flu season," Cummings said. "Most people get their flu vaccines between September and November. Because of COVID and the shift of the viruses that circulate and what time of year they circulate, it's always been difficult to pinpoint when a flu outbreak will happen, but it's become more difficult now. But here in Pennsylvania, flu season centers around December. COVID boosters are still encouraged."
It's also important to note that COVID vaccines are not mandatory, Cummings said.