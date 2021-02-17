Delays in delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have forced Evangelical Community Hospital to cancel its vaccination clinic for Thursday, a hospital official said this afternoon.
According to Brian Wolfe, Vice President of Physician and Clinic Practices at Evangelical, the delay in delivery only affects second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Wolfe said the Pennsylvania Department of Health has "committed to supplying all vaccine providers with second doses of the Moderna product within the 42-day window for the second shot. We are confident we can continue administering the booster doses of Moderna in the appropriate timeframe as long as the state makes good on its revised delivery schedule."
Wolfe said the hospital's supply of Pfizer vaccine is not impacted. The hospital will be able to fill all Pfizer vaccines scheduled through Feb. 26.
"From the beginning of vaccine availability, Evangelical Community Hospital has carefully scheduled all clinics to ensure individuals receive both their first and second doses," Wolfe said. "All vaccine shipments are distributed appropriately with required second doses allocated first and any remaining supply allocated as first doses."
At this time, the delay in delivery only pertains to second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Delivery delays may also impact clinic schedules over the next week or two, Wolfe said.
"First and second doses must be from the same vaccine manufacturer for maximum effectiveness," Wolfe said.