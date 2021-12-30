Vaccines protecting against COVID-19 became widely available in 2021 and as the year concludes, the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease that the inoculations are designed to combat is spreading at record pace.
More than 205 million Americans are fully inoculated by the current definition by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — two doses of an mRNA series or an alternative single-dose shot. On Tuesday, the 7-day moving average of confirmed cases as tracked by CDC was 277,241, surpassing previous highs reached in January 2021 at the height of last winter’s surge. The death toll in 2021 had surpassed the entire 2020 total in November, though CDC data shows deaths on a sharp decline in December compared to the prior four months.
Montour County leads all Pennsylvania counties in vaccination rate — 85% of its eligible population, or 14,565 partially or fully vaccinated. That’s according to the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county is the smallest by size and among the smallest by population, however, and is home to Geisinger Medical Center.
Inoculation rates are far less robust among its immediate neighbors. Northumberland County stood at 62%, 53,226 partially or fully vaccinated; Union, 54%, 23,104; Snyder, 47%, 17,870.
While tens of millions of Americans embraced the arrival of three available vaccines, millions more are opposed or undecided.
Mandates by private and public employers inspired pushback as some people including healthcare holdouts lost their jobs. The optimism at the year’s outset that the vaccines could end the pandemic has since faded.
The virus’s Delta and Omicron variants raised concerns about breakthrough cases among the vaccinated and shifted focus from protecting against transmission to protecting against hospitalization and death.
However, hospital data locally and nationally shows unvaccinated persons are far more frequently admitted with COVID-19 compared to vaccinated persons. In early December, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% and 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals, respectively.
Health officials continue to encourage vaccinations.
The year began with millions of doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech and Moderna already distributed and administered to frontline healthcare workers plus nursing home residents and others at most risk to the disease.
By March, the U.S. hit 50 million doses administered. That would include thousands of teachers in the Valley inoculated, helped along by clinics hosted by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
Pennsylvania’s phased vaccine eligibility expanded broadly in April, and included retail pharmacies like CVS. Before month’s end, President Biden ordered all states to expand eligibility to adults nationwide. Case counts were dropping in more than half of states.
Adolescents age 12 to 15 were approved in May under emergency authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which had initially been approved for ages 16 and older.
The authorization influenced masking policies in local schools, allowing some students to unmask at the start of the year. Though, those policies would eventually be overridden by a state mandate as hospitalization rates among children surged in August.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine gained full approval in August. Boosters were approved in September and eligibility expanded in December, and in late October, the two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech regimen was approved for kids as young as age 5.
{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}According to a September study of CDC data, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 5 times more likely to be infected. Geisinger CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu cited these stats several times in the fall when advocating for the vaccines.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Geisinger and Evangelical saw their respective resources in space and labor taxed this fall and winter as hospitalizations soared, largely among the unvaccinated.{/span}