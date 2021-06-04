The COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of Warrior Run High School graduates during Friday night's 2021 commencement ceremony.
Speaking to her 117 classmates, family, friends, administrators, faculty and staff gathered at the Middle School, Valedictorian Alyssa Hoffman thanked everyone for their efforts in getting through the challenging year.
"It would have been easier to give up, however, our class is one that never backs down from a challenge, and we were successful despite the changes," she said.
Class Salutatorian Lauren Trapani said optimism pulled students through a difficult year.
"It is important that we are able to remain optimistic as we move into the future. As we have seen, the future is uncertain, and nothing is guaranteed. But we have shown that a positive attitude can allow for the development of opportunities that no one could have imagined," she said. "A positive attitude breeds opportunity from obstacles.
The restrictions caused by the pandemic prepared Hoffman and her peers to handle obstacles they will encounter, and she encouraged the crowd to heed the lessons learned in the past year.
"I want to challenge us all to refrain from stressing about whether or not we made the most perfect decision possible," she said. "If this year has taught us anything, it is that we are more than capable of reacting with a positive mindset to changes, and that we will be successful in fulfilling our goals no matter what life throws at us."