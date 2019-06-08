TURBOTVILLE — Valedictorian Levi G. Kennel dared the graduating Class of 2019 to be different, and “change the world” in an inspiring speech said before a packed Warrior Run Middle School auditorium Friday night.
“As we leave this place today and enter a new chapter in our lives,” he challenged the 115 graduating students, including himself, to “dare to take a risk, to be uncomfortable, to do something crazy.”
Dare to step across that line, whatever it may be to break the status quo, Kennel said. “Dare to be different and to live differently. If we commit to living out this challenge, I promise you we will not be ignored. We will make a difference.”
Overcoming obstacles was the theme of Salutatorian Salvatore J. Pantano’s remarks. “Now we will go our separate ways,” he said, “forging our own paths toward our future.” Inevitably there will be obstacles in the way. “Consider them as opportunities to grow as people.”
Class president Lydia N. Boyer reminded the graduating class of all their years in elementary, middle, and then high school. It was a poignant speech with a purpose.
“Now that we’ve made the most of our time here in the nest we call Warrior Run,” she said, “it’s time to take what we’ve learned and enter the next stage of our lives. Never forget what you’ve learned here. Dream big. ... And work to make those dreams a reality.”
District Superintendent Alan J. Hack’s remarks early in the program resonated throughout the evening.
“Congratulations, Class of 2019,” he said. “You are entering a world of unknowns, but I am confident that you have been equipped with the skills and knowledge to be successful in life.
“Find and follow your passion,” Hack said. “But never forget your roots. This is an amazing community. And remember, you’ll always have a place here. You have been an inspiration to me.