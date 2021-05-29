MILTON — The valedictorian of the Meadowbrook Christian Academy encouraged her fellow graduates to look to the future in her address on Friday evening.
At the faith-based private school commencement ceremony for the 16 graduates of the Class of 2021, Valedictorian Emily Toland said she and her classmates are the future. Despite the uncertainty of what lies ahead, Toland said they can turn to God for assistance.
“That can be kind of a scary thing because we know each other: we’re not always the most capable people and we’re not always the smartest in situations,” said Toland. “But it’s OK. The good news is even though the future can be a scary thing — especially when we have no idea what we plan on doing — we don’t to take it on by ourselves. God said he would be with us throughout our lives and that he has a plan. We just have to trust him.”
Toland said they must be flexible and rely on God as they head toward the future. With the COVID-19 pandemic influencing their education this year, she said those lessons are more important than ever.
“Being flexible means adapting to whatever comes you’re way,” she said.
Toland said God knows how things will turn out.
“Graduates, as we walk out these doors, let us remember that while the future may be unknown to us, it is not unknown to God,” she said.
Salutatorian Takira Yoder called her classmates her family.
“We as a class are confusing, complicated and at times hard to deal with, but at the end of the day, we are family,” she said. “We aspire to be a family that exemplifies compassion, a family willing to be transparent in order to connect with others and family willing to lead and follow through with actions while sharing a positive mindset.”
Yoder said her class has “without a doubt” formed her into the person she is today.
“So many have come and gone but at the end of the day one brings us together,” she said. “We are the Meadowbrook Class of 2021. We walked these halls together, laughed together and cried together. No matter what we may face, may we always look back and remember the good times and know God was present through it all.”
The Meadowbrook Christian School’s graduating class of 2021 consist of: Caleb Adam, Victoria Baker, Jenaka Day, Matthew Dewald, Matthew Driscoll, Shelby Hartman, Lydia Inns, Mickenzie Lynd, Lauren McNeal, Natalie Noaker, Katarina Steck, Emily Toland, Helena Watson, Takira Yoder, Amelia Yordy and Evan Young.