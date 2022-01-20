SUNBURY — The Happy Hearts Hop will return this year giving residents a chance to try various restaurants and walk through Sunbury on Feb. 19.
The progressive Valentine's dinner event called Happy Hearts Hop is where people who register pay one price and they get to try multiple places and foods in downtown Sunbury, according to host Chris Reis, who is owner of Chris Reis State Farm Insurance, in Sunbury.
Reis said the cost of the event is $30 and it gets an individual an appetizer sampler starting at McGuigans Public House. Reis said that portion of the event will last an hour and the group would move to the next spot.
"Obviously the bars for people to get drinks during the hour-long appetizer hour will be open and the 'Hoppers' as we call them, would move to Midtown Bistro for dinner where they will have two entree options, to be announced closer to the event. Their bar will also be open for drinks with dinner," Reis said.
"Then they will cross the street to Santana’s Soulfrito where he will have his Tres Leche and Flan ready for dessert. Finally, they will finish up at Eclipse Craft Brewing Company for a nightcap beer or glass of wine."
Reis said this year's event is the second time in three years because the pandemic struck in 2020 causing it to be canceled.
"We were excited to bring it back this year with some new businesses in a short walking distance to each other because we want to highlight the downtown and it is a great way to get people into these places they may have never been before. The first time we did it we had strangers, as well as large groups or couples all sitting together talking and just having a great night out together," he said. "The important thing for us was making sure we kept the cost down for people coming to the event, all while making sure the restaurants weren’t losing out with rising food costs so our office is putting some toward each person coming as well to make sure it benefits everyone."
Reis said there will also be Valentine-themed giveaways along the way as well for people who come out.
Sunbury Arts Council Executive Director Lindie Lloyd said she is excited for the event.
"It is a really great event," she said. "It brings people downtown and a way to get people to see what Sunbury has to offer."
For information on how to register for the event call 570-495-4556.