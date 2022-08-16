Concerns raised from a report following 988's designation as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline are not shared by Valley professionals.
KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces stories about health issues, issued a report last week about some advocates and people who had experiences with the mental health system voicing concerns about 988, warning people not to call it.
The risks, according to the report, are "police involvement, involuntary treatment at emergency rooms or psychiatric hospitals, and the emotional and financial toll of those experiences." The hotline "sends law enforcement officers to check on people at risk of suicide without their consent and that people, especially from LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color, may be forced into treatment," according to the report.
Northumberland County Children's Mental Health Program Specialist William Brecker said he does not share the same concerns.
"When an individual is suicidal, I view 988, the police, emergency rooms, and psychiatric hospitals as resources the individual could utilize during their time of need," said Brecker. "Obviously, when dealing with such a broad and complex aspect of human life such as mental health, there is not a universal approach or solution.
"There are differing, and sometimes negative, perspectives of how a mental health crisis was addressed. I have yet to directly hear from anyone, collateral or a user, that’s had an experience with 988.”
The 988 dialing code was made available to everyone across the United States on July 16, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary, according to the organization.
The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.
The Lifeline’s network of over 200 crisis centers has been in operation since 2005, and has been proven to be effective. It’s the counselors at these local crisis centers who answer the contacts the Lifeline receives every day. Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.
Adrienne Mael, the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, shared her opinion from the perspective of a community advocate.
"In this capacity, I really have two thoughts," she said. "The first is, when an individual is having a mental health crisis or if someone you love is having a mental health crisis you have limited capacity for clear thinking, you just need solutions immediately. For this reason, I can see the appeal for a 988 number."
However, she said, what resources you are actually offered via 988 seems to be a bit of a mystery so if local community members are having a mental health crisis Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s suggestion would be to call the local single county authorities where you are connected to local resources.
"CMSU’s TAPline Crisis number 24/7 if you are in Snyder, Union, Columbia or Montour Counties at 1-800-222-9016," she said. "In Northumberland County the 24/7 crisis number is 1-844-337-3224. These are numbers I recommend putting on the refrigerator or saving onto your phone since you never know when you or someone you love might need this type of support."
In the KHN report, Emily Krebs, a suicide researcher and assistant professor joining Fordham University this fall, told KHN that in the U.S. involuntary treatment is viewed as a necessary part of suicide prevention but that other countries don’t see it that way. The United Nations has called forced mental health treatment a human rights abuse and asked countries to ban it.
Krebs said that 988 can and will “send police if they deem it necessary," which can be dangerous. One in five fatal police shootings in 2019 involved a person with mental illness, she said, citing a Washington Post article.
Dispatching police is a last resort, John Draper, executive director of the hotline and a vice president at Vibrant Emotional Health, told KHN. Vibrant is the company tasked with administering the lifeline.
“We know the best way for a person to remain safe from harm is for them to be empowered and to choose to be safe from harm,” Draper said to KHN.
According to the KHN report, counselors who answer the phones or respond to texts and online chats for 988 are supposed to be trained to actively listen, discuss the callers’ concerns and wishes, and collaborate with them to find solutions. Most calls about suicide are de-escalated without law enforcement, Draper said. Instead, counselors talk through people’s reasons for dying and reasons for living; have callers connect with supportive family, friends, religious leaders, or others in their community; refer callers to outpatient treatment; or set up follow-up calls with 988.
Only when the caller cannot or will not collaborate on a safety plan and the counselor feels the caller will harm themselves imminently should emergency services be called, according to the hotline’s policy.
At that point, Draper told KHN, “we have the choice of just letting (harm) happen or doing whatever we can to keep them safe.”
According to the KHN report, before the 988 number launched, emergency services were dispatched in 2% of the hotline’s interactions, the service reported. With about 2.4 million calls a year, that means emergency services were initiated for roughly 48,000 calls. Those services can be mobile crisis teams, consisting of people trained in mental health and de-escalation, but in many rural and suburban communities, it is often police.
