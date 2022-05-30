SUNBURY — Energy Gymnastics gym owner John Rowe is proud of his Valley students as they are now “back-to-back” state champions.
The Energy Gymnastics team competed at Level 4 Pennsylvania States on May 7 in Malvern, Chester County.
Audrey Berry, 11, who attends the Shikellamy Middle School, finished first in the all-around after taking first in the all-around last year, Rowe said.
Four athletes won 11 placements in the competition, he said.
Berry won the state vault competition, placed third in bars and floors, and sixth in beam, while, Stella Santer, 10, who attends the Selinsgrove Intermediate School placed sixth in all around.
Emma Kearney, 8, who attends Oaklyn Elementary and participates at Gym Starz Gymnastics, in Sunbury, finished in fourth place for uneven bars and all around while finishing first in vault for her age group.
“The athletes prove that hard work can make up for difficulties they face over the years,” Rowe said. “We are proud of our team and their tenacity.”
Berry said she was thrilled to compete at states, let alone win an event.
“I was happy and surprised because there was such much competition,” Berry said. “I owe my success to my coach Jessica Guffey. If it were not for her I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Santer said she was equally as excited for the win.
“I was super, super surprised and excited,” she said. “This is my first time ever winning first place.”
Kearney said she was excited for her finish at states.
“I love gymnastics very much and I’m happy I got my highest score at states,” she said. “I’m excited to learn new skills this summer.”