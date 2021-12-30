Valley athletes mined PIAA gold across Pennsylvania in 2021, winning individual titles in swimming, wrestling and track & field, while also claiming team gold in girls basketball, softball, track & field, cross country, girls soccer and football.
Individually, Lewisburg freshman Kimberly Shannon and Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose each won two state titles. Shannon won 2A swimming gold in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle at Bucknell in March, becoming the first Lewisburg girl to ever win a state swimming title. Rose won the high hurdles and the 300 hurdles at the 2A Track & Field Championships in May in Shippensburg as part of a stellar Memorial Day weekend for the Tigers.
Other individual gold medals went to Selinsgrove senior wrestler Nate Schon, who capped his career with an overtime pin in his final match, securing his second state title in Hershey in March. Southern Columbia sophomore Braeden Wisloski laid claim as one of the state’s fastest runners, winning the 100-meter dash title in May.
Wisloski and Rose teamed up with Gavin Garcia and Jake Davis to win the 2A title in the 4x100 relay as well in track & field. Milton’s girls 4x100 team of Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt and Riley Murray also won gold in that event as well at Shippensburg.
Moving to 3A in track & field could not keep Lewisburg’s boys from winning a state crown. In the 4x800 relay, seniors James Koconis, Calvin Bailey and Giancarlo Perrone and sophomore anchor Tom Hess, ran to a narrow victory over top seed State College.
Valley teams also claimed team gold in the spring and fall seasons as well.
In softball, Kaely Walshaw doubled home the game’s only run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Eagles softball team its first state title, a 1-0 win over Ligonier Valley at Penn State, in June. 2A State Player of the Year Kya Matter was again dominant in the circle, allowing just two singles in the final. She struck out 17 and didn’t walk a hitter.
In the fall, teams accustomed to winning state titles won again.
In football, Southern Columbia fell just short of the state record for consecutive wins, but the Tigers rebounded from their first loss in five years to win a fifth straight 2A state title. The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-25 victory over Serra Catholic behind four TDs from Wisloski and three from Garcia in December in Hershey. It was Southern’s record 12th state title.
Southern’s girls also got back into the act, winning the state A girls soccer crown for the second time in three years. All-American Loren Gehret scored twice in the first five minutes in Hershey in a 4-0 win over Greensburg Central Catholic.
And in cross-country, Lewisburg’s boys continued to build on their dynasty, claiming a third consecutive state crown in 2A boys. Led by a third-place overall finish from Jacob Hess, the Green Dragons outscored Grove City 87-107 to win in Hershey.