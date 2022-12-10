When the sun’s heat made them lazy or when falling snowflakes beckoned them out to play, her pets were there. No matter whether Tricia was writing, studying for advanced degrees or maintaining her work as president of Extra Second Inc., she was never far from the sound of a friendly tail thump or a furry head seeking an affectionate scratch.
When the two animals passed away within six months of each other, Tricia and her husband, Justin Kline, were devastated.
“I grew up in a home where we always had animals,” Tricia Kline said. “They exemplify to us what unconditional love and loyalty really is. They bring us so much joy. They really just become a part of your life.”
Kline’s grief spurred her to publish her latest book, “When You Lose Your Best Friend: God’s Word for Grieving Pet Owners.”
“It was something I wanted to find answers for because I was going through it myself,” she said. “I form really close bonds with my pets. I figured that writing this would be both therapeutic for me but also would probably help a lot of other people too.”
Howie entered the Klines’ home in 2016, after his owner passed away.
“We adopted Howie when he was 15, and he lived almost five years with us,” Kline said. “He was a month shy of his 20th birthday, and he started developing what we think was a nasal tumor. He was pretty much completely blind and deaf as far as we know, but he was still getting around.”
Max, a German shepherd, came from a rescue in Mechanicsburg, where the Klines live. They got him three months after their 2012 wedding, when he was around a year old.
“We just fell in love with his picture,” Kline said. “He just seemed to fit right away. We brought him home, and he was with us for nine-and-a-half years.”
Max’s death was unexpected. Surgery for a suspected hematoma in his spleen revealed a liver condition that deteriorated rapidly.
“It was really fast,” Kline said. “He was diagnosed with that and then three weeks later he was gone.”
Seeking comfort
In her grief, Kline turned to her Bible.
“The subtitle of the book is ‘God’s Word for Grieving Pet Owners,’” she said. “I definitely focus on what scripture says about the animals. There’s a lot of evidence throughout the scriptures that shows us that we have a lot to learn from animals.”
Bible scriptures refer to animals and the natural instincts God gave them. They don’t worry about things like humans do.
“They just trust that they’re going to have everything they need,” she said. “Jesus talks about the sparrows and how He sees each one that falls, and also that He sees the wild animals. He takes care of them. They seem to know something more than we do about trusting God.”
Addressing the death of a pet from a Biblical point of view was important to Kline and something she couldn’t find in the available resources when she was grieving. Online groups offered comfort, but not answers.
“I believe the Bible contains truth for anything we need in life, and it’s how our Creator has communicated to us,” she said. “He instructs us, comforts us, guides us, gives us hope, and we find all of that in His word. So I hope that people can find the same comfort I found writing this.”
Creator of animals understands
Kline’s book resonated with her publisher, Dr. Tracey Jones, president of Tremendous Leadership. Jones, primarily a cat lover, found a dog during a troubled time in her own life and named him Mr. Blue.
“That dog healed my heart,” she said. “He just changed my life. He was my soul dog.”
When Mr. Blue passed away in 2014, Jones grieved his loss. Even with her strong religious faith, she struggled with not knowing if she’d see him in an afterlife.
Kline’s book was exactly what she had been searching for.
“Tricia really unpacked the Bible as far as what will and will not happen to our pets when they die,” Jones said. “That’s what I needed. Not harps and clouds, but Bible theology.”
Kline wants people to know that God cares about our pets. Too often, people grieve quietly, fearing that others will think they’re strange or overreacting. Even when it’s an animal they strongly bonded with, others sometimes think they should just “get over it.”
“I wanted to show them that the Creator of the animals and of the whole world cares for them too,” Kline said. “And so if he cares for them, then it’s okay for us to care and to grieve. Even if no one else understands, God does.”
Because pets love unconditionally, memories of them tend to be “100 percent beautiful,” Jones said.
“When they’re gone, it’s such a profound loss,” she said
She noted that Kline included a prayer at the end of each chapter where readers can insert their pet’s name.
“I just love her book,” Jones said. “It can help people who don’t know how to pray or are in so much pain, they can’t pray.”
“I hope others going through this kind of painful loss will find peace and comfort, and even hope, in the words inside,” Kline said.
“When You Lose Your Best Friend: God’s Word for Grieving Pet Owners.” was released last week and is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback. Autographed copies can be purchased at www.extrasecond.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com