Less than four years after purchasing an established Allenwood blueberry farm, Harry and Susan Jones have been certified as an organic operation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Getting the certification in late June took work, said Harry Jones, co-owner of Bridge Avenue Berries at 62 Bridge Ave. in Union County.
“We did a lot of research,” he said.
To become certified organic the couple was required to farm the six-acre property using all organic practices for three years before even applying for the designation.
An auditor was sent to analyze soil and leaf samples to ensure the farm meets organic standards, a process that must be repeated annually to retain the certification.
Jones said his farm is the only certified organic blueberry operation in Central Pennsylvania, and perhaps the state.
A call to the press office of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to confirm the claim was not returned Thursday.
The prior owners of the farm, formerly called Byers Blueberries, did not use organic fertilizers so as soon as the Jones’ purchased the six-acre property they analyzed soil samples to determine what nutrients would be needed.
Jones, who studied horticulture in college, said it was important to he and his wife to operate an organic farm for several reasons.
“Soil is really alive. There’s a whole ecosystem in there and the healthier the soil is, the healthier the ecosystem and the healthier the plant or fruit. It’s better for people,” he said.
Jones attributes the robust berries they were able to grow last season despite a lack of rain to growing the fruit in healthy soil.
Amy Steckel, of Point Township, has been picking berries at the farm with her four children for several years and is glad to see it is now certified as an organic farm.
“I appreciate they aren’t spraying” the berry patch with pesticides.
Jones said the cost of operating an organic farm is twice as expensive than conventional farming and requires a $1,200 annual fee to go through the certification process, a price the couple is willing to pay.
“Some people don’t care and think (organic) is a bunch of hooey, but we want to be good stewards of the farm and grow the best blueberries for our customers,” he said.
Steckel is among the farm’s satisfied customers.
“It’s a lot cheaper than buying them at a grocery store,” she said, adding that she uses the fruit to make blueberry pancakes or, most often, the family “eats them by the handful because they’re so good.”
The Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this resport