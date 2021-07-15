Valley schools are reporting a mixed bag when it comes to having enough bus drivers. Some have just enough, some are just short. Bus companies, as usual, are looking for all the help they can get.
With the start of the 2021-22 school year a little more than a month away, the Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) this week launched a statewide initiative aimed at raising public awareness of a possible driver shortage along with recruitment tools for bus companies.
"Even when we are fully staffed, we are mildly understaffed," said Fred Bennett, owner of Fishing Creek Transportation. "Over the last two years, there are times when we've been severely understaffed."
Bennett's Fishing Creek Transportation is based out of Orangeville in Columbia County. It has nine customers, including the Danville Area School District, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and also has a training building in Danville.
To cover the service area that extends from Montandon to Berwick, Fishing Creek has a fleet of 90 buses, including backups, and about 90 drivers.
Bennett said he and others in his position never stop recruiting for their fleets and some good news has emerged recently.
"I've started to notice in recent weeks that more and more vacancies are being filled," he said. "Maybe it's connected to the change in unemployment rules."
Danville Area Superintendent Ricki Boyle said her district partners with six different providers, including Bennett's.
"They all report issues with being able to hire bus drivers," she said.
At Shikellamy, Superintendent Jason Bendle said his district is down one driver but expects to have enough when the school year starts.
Lewisburg Area School District Business Manager John Fairchild said there is a slight shortage. The district contracts with Rohrer, and Fairchild said the district has 14 bus drivers for its 18 routes and 12 van drivers, one for each of the district's dozen van routes.
"But if anyone else doesn’t return in the fall, we could have more than four bus openings," he said. "We also do not have any spare drivers in case of emergency needs."
Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Frank Jankowski echoed Bennett's sentiments, acknowledging the district has enough drivers, for now. Selinsgrove Area School District contracts out with Weikel and Rohrer bus companies.
"We are not aware of challenges beyond the norm to fill bus driving vacancies for the 21-22 school year," he said. "If there is interest by members of the community to help district operations by becoming a bus driver, our contractors and the district would appreciate their interest."
Bennett said the job remains a popular one and that is why his company pays about $2,500 to advertise, train and get clearances to hire one driver.
"It's something a stay-at-home mom could do, bringing their children with them or someone retired looking to make a few extra bucks," he said.
“We’re proud that during the pandemic school bus drivers remained on the job, dealing with various types of schedules and working as full partners with our school districts,” said Aaron Sepkowski, PSBA second vice president and Membership Committee chair. "Our members are working hard to ensure the bus driver seat will be filled as we plan for a full schedule of school and activities this fall.”