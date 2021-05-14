Despite the lifting of the indoor mask requirement in most spaces in the U.S. for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, many Valley businesses will continue to require face coverings.
That is the advice Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, is giving to the organization's 700 members.
"We've said all along, follow the science," said Garrett who questions the Centers for Disease Control's new guideline lifting the mask requirement in most indoor spaces for people who are fully inoculated, meaning those who have received their final dose at least two weeks ago.
"Less than 50 percent of the people in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated," Garrett said. "Our chamber members have been on the front line and trying to do the right thing for 15 months."
According to the CDC, 47.4 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
The state continues to require masks for all unvaccinated adults and children. Once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, Pennsylvania will lift the masking order.
Weis Markets spokesman Dennis Curtin said employees will continue to be masked and the company is asking customers to do the same, for the time being.
"While we review the CDC’s new mask advisory, we will continue to comply with local and state guidelines requiring people to wear masks indoors," said Curtin. "Our associates will continue to wear masks while working indoors to ensure their safety and the safety of our customers, and we hope customers will comply with these indoor mask guidelines."
Since the state has declined to provide liability coverage to businesses during the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce has recommended businesses protect themselves by continuing to require masks and social distancing indoors.
"The last thing I want to do is give advice to a member that gets them shut down," Garrett said.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said getting vaccinated provides the best protection against the virus.
“If you are fully vaccinated, it is an incentive to be able to remove your mask, but businesses and workplaces may still require this added layer of protection for their employees or customers that may have underlying conditions that continue to make them vulnerable to this virus. We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities and continue to get residents vaccinated,” she said.
Union-Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock said he'll decide Monday whether to maintain the masking requirement in the Middleburg and Lewisburg courthouses.
"I was waiting to get guidance from the AOPC (Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts)," he said. The agency on Friday issued a range of options which Hudock said he will weigh in collaboration with Judge Michael H. Sholley.
Knoebels Amusement Resort is following the new guidelines by allowing all fully vaccinated visitors to forego masks outdoors at the park, but all visitors aged 2 and older are still required to cover their nose and mouth at all indoor facilities.
Employees will also be masked as the owners evaluate the situation, according to the Knoebels website.
Visitors to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA buildings and the Susquehanna Valley Mall will now be allowed to enter unmasked if they are fully vaccinated.
YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell said Thursday's abrupt CDC announcement had staff reeling.
"For two to three hours, we had people coming in saying they weren't going to wear their mask but we had to confirm it," she said.
Staff is not permitted to require anyone to prove they are fully vaccinated, but McDowell said they will continue to take temperatures and screen each visitor.
Group classes will still have an online pre-registration and the number of people allowed in each class will be gradually increased beginning June 1.
"We want people to feel safe," she said.
Susquehanna Valley Mall General Manager Margie Deppen hopes patrons "use common sense" and mask up if they're not fully vaccinated.
"We're looking at it on an individual basis," she said.
Most mall staff have had at least one shot and although Deppen is fully inoculated, she continues to wear masks inside the mall when it is busy and in other public spaces.
"I was hoping (the CDC) would have waited (to lift the restriction) until we were at 70 percent" vaccinations among the state population, she said. "We just want people to take care of themselves and their work and home family. At the end of the day, that's what it's about."