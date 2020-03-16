Valley businesses and other outlets are offering free meals to students who are out of school for at least the next two weeks.
From 1-3 p.m. today, the West End Fire Company in Kulpmont (1254 Maple St., Kulpmont) will offer a free lunch consisting of 1/2 of a Subway hoagie, chips and a drink until supplies last. Please come to the Hall door.
RR Creations, 24 N. Brown St., McClure will offer one free bag lunch per day to school-age children in the McClure area while the governor has schools closed. Children must be present to receive a free bag lunch. Bag lunches will consist of a sandwich, bag of chips and pudding or jello.
Breaking Break Company, 281 Hepburn St., Milton will provide a free lunch to all school-age children in the Milton Area School District. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All kids 18 and under eat free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Rocco's Pizzeria in Monroe Township. Choose from a slice of pizza, tossed salad or chicken fingers & fries. All include a bottle of water.
Beginning Tuesday, Ard's Farm Market in Lewisburg will offer free kid’s meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Ard’s Farm with the purchase of an adult meal.
Mellie's Chicken, 425 Market St., Sunbury, will offer free popcorn chicken and fries to all school-age children during the school shutdown. The offer is for pick-up only from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children must be present at pick up.
Good Will Hose Co in Sunbury will serve its Friday Lenten dinners through delivery and pick up. Please call 570-286-2831 for both delivery or pick up.