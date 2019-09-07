HARRISBURG —Two Valley men were among 98 cadets graduating from the State Police Academy in Hershey and assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 156th graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Zachary M. McKeehan, of Huntingdon County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Among the new graduates are Trooper Tyler D. Arbogast and Samuel L. Kuhns, both of Snyder County. Both troopers have been stationed in Troop F, with Arbogast assigned to the Milton barracks and Kuhns to Selinsgrove.
— THE DAILY ITEM