The head of Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center continues to offer help to small business owners to navigate potential problems with programs at a variety of levels.
Steve Stumbris, director of the Bucknell SBDC, said his organization has offered free webinars to help answer questions about who is eligible for an SBA emergency loan and to understand realistic timelines for approval/closing on a loan.
“Although the process has been challenging for many business owners and at a national level the SBA has come under much scrutiny, Bucknell’s SBDC has helped local clients who have been approved in the last few weeks for over $5 million from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP),” he said.
Stumbris said Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Working Capital Access (CWCA) Program was administered by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). Applications were submitted through Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO), including SEDA-COG, based in Lewisburg.
SEDA-COG’s Kristen Moyer said Tuesday her group did participate in the state loan program but also started a local loan pool to help Valley businesses.
