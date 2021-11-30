Firefighters in the Buffalo Valley and beyond mourned the loss of two longtime brothers in the service last weekend.
Deputy Chief Steven R. Anderson of the Union Township Fire Co, Winfield, and Richard L. Bennett, who retired as deputy chief with William Cameron Engine Co., Lewisburg, each passed away unrelatedly Saturday at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The men are remembered both for their expertise and dedication to fire service and for serving with compassion and good humor.
Steve Walter, chief of the Mifflinburg Hose Co., said his own company lost a few longtime members this year. He related this with the loss of Anderson and Bennett, saying gone are the opportunities for younger members to learn from their decades of experience. Walter expressed that the sacrifices made by both men and their respective families aren’t forgotten.
“It stings for a while,” Walter said. “I feel bad for the families. Our condolences go out to the families and the departments.”
Bennett was light-hearted and always seemed to be in a good mood, Walter said, and Anderson was dependable and committed.
“I think there’s a lot to be said about a person’s character when they’re willing to give that many years,” Walter said of Anderson’s length of service.
Anderson, 63, of Winfield, served the Union Township Fire Co. since 1975. He also was a lifetime member and past assistant chief at William Cameron.
Anderson’s younger brother, Dave, now 58, followed him into the department in 1977. Though their father wasn’t an active firefighter, he was a past president of the company when the Anderson brothers were boys. Their mother was a member of the women’s auxiliary.
Steve was intelligent and experienced. When he gave directives they were taken with respect. He was also caring and helpful, Dave recalled, reflecting on his late brother.
“If he wasn’t on the river he was at the fire company,” Dave said of his brother’s hobby, duck hunting. “He responded from the river many a time.”
Chief Doug Funk of the Warrior Run Fire Co. let out a chuckle thinking back on Bennett, 54, of Milton. He said he knew both Bennett and Anderson largely through training and fire school in addition to mutual aid emergencies.
“Snake, I probably knew him for 10 years before I knew his first name was Richard. He was a great guy,” Funk said.
Bennett was a life member of Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Co. in Montoursville, having actively served there from 1981 to 2002. He was active with William Cameron from 1997 to 2015 when he retired as deputy chief.
Assistant Chief Ronald “JR” Young started working at William Cameron in 2008, which was when he met Bennett. He said he was calm, cool and collected at emergencies, and was a “big teddy bear” of a man, overall, the type to lend a needed ear about issues at work or at home. Dependability and dedication were attributes Young bestowed to Bennett, saying he always embraced the team concept.
“I remember we’d get a second due ambulance call at the station. He would call at 1, 2 in the morning and say, ‘I’m on my way, get that ambulance fired up,’” Young remembered.
“It’s a lot of knowledge and experience that isn’t here anymore,” Young said of the loss of both Bennett and Anderson.
A life celebration for Bennett will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Eldred Township Fire Hall, 5556 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, followed by a time of fellowship. Casual dress is encouraged.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held for Anderson from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Union Township Fire Co. Memorial donations can be made to the fire company, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield, PA 17889.