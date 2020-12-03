U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a grant to Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton, Northumberland County, according to U.S. rep Fred Keller (R-Pa.).
A Head Start grant in the amount of $1,755,707 will be administered by HHS to support Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in early childhood education and development initiatives.
“Now more than ever, we must ensure our children are not left behind," Keller said in a statement. "Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit plays a critical role in providing quality education to help our children thrive, and I am confident that this grant will support its mission and expand its reach in our communities.”
— THE DAILY ITEM