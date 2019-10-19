The Sunbury Bible Church is one of 800 churches around the world selected to host a prom for people with special needs.
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the church will host a Night to Shine on Feb. 7. Registration for the prom for people with special needs ages 14 and older begins Friday, Oct. 25.
The event will be hosted by local churches across the world simultaneously on Feb. 7. "We are honored and excited to b partner with the Tim Tebow Foundation in hosting Night to Shine in our community," Mike Miller, Pastor of Sunbury Bible Church said. "The mission aligns perfectly with the Sunbury Bible Church's aim of 'loving God, reaching out, and loving all.'"
Guests receive the "royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke." A prom king and queen will also be announced.
"Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community," Tebow said in the release. "It's a chance to be part of something significant and life-changing."
During the inaugural events in 2015, 44 churches participated. This past February, 655 churches participated.
For additional information on Night to Shine in Sunbury or to register visit sunburybiblechurch.org. Registration opens Oct. 25.