The holiest week in the religious calendar continues to evolve and Valley religious houses find ways to celebrate while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most Valley churches shifted to livestreaming Sunday services well before Holy Week and have added to the programs this week. There will be a virtual crosswalk in Danville on Good Friday, continued drive-in services in Snyder County and livestreams from Catholic bishops — and Pope Francis — across the globe.
God's Missionary Church in Beavertown began its Easter Revival Week with drive-in services on Wednesday night. The church will host drive-in sessions at 7:30 p.m. each night through Saturday. On Sunday morning, it will host an Easter Sunrise at St. Mount Pisgah before two more drive-in services — 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Beavertown facility.
Roman Catholic dioceses in Scranton and Harrisburg will broadcast Holy Week Masses. Both began with Palm Sunday, continue this afternoon with Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night and then Easter Sunday masses. They will be lived streamed on the dioceses' respective websites.
Danville-Riverside Area Ministerium has had to alter its long-standing Good Friday tradition and will present a virtual Cross Walk instead of people walking through town and stopping for the various stations.
St. Joseph Parish pastor, the Rev. Timothy Marcoe, said the online video will be posted for Good Friday. Various churches have charge of the nine stations. They will be compiled into one streaming video available on the new ministerium Facebook page.
Marcoe will present the introduction to the walk with the Good Samaritan Mission giving the conclusion.
"At one point, we were hoping to do the traditional in-person Cross Walk, but when it became clear that couldn't happen, we brainstormed and this is what we came up with," he said.
The first station of the cross, Jesus is condemned to death, will be presented by Trinity United Methodist Church. Each station will include a Scripture reading, a reflection and a short prayer.
Stations will be hosted by Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, St. Joseph Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Pine Street Lutheran Church, Grove Presbyterian Church, St. Paul's Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church.
The ministerium also is inviting Christians to worship on their front porches on Easter morning and post their photos or video to a link the churches are providing.
Pastor David Layser of Trinity United Methodist came up with the idea. Layser said people can do the porch worship at any time on Sunday.
“Sunrise is one time, 3 p.m. and sunset,” he said. “Somebody might want to do all three times, and sing and worship.”
He said the idea kind of mushroomed out of the Bloomsburg porch sings that connect people around the area and around the world.
“I thought, what if we just applied that to the Easter worship service on Sunday,” he said.
He brought it before the ministerium and the members approved.
Layser said people can post photos, videos or even ideas to the link: on-the-porch worldwide Easter sunrise service.