Watson Excavating Inc., a contracting company located in Turbotville, was recently a finalist in Equipment World Magazine’s Contractor of the Year award.
Lynn Watson, president of Watson Excavating Inc., said that the application process was lengthy, beginning back in January of 2021. He also said that they were one of twelve companies selected to attend an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas in mid-March where they stayed in the Wynn Las Vegas resort.
Watson said the most beneficial part of the trip was the roundtable discussion, where he was able to get the names of business management corporations to help them run their business.
“We spent a good half a day of discussion in the roundtable discussion,” Watson said. “Which was very beneficial to the contractors that were there because everybody was very forward with our answers and really opened up and discussed topics that concerns today in how we buy our equipment.”
Watson said he will be meeting with different companies to consider hiring one of them in the near future.
Watson Excavating Inc. was founded by Lynn’s father, Foster Watson, in 1971. In 1980 Lynn started to work at the company again, but then his father retired in 1984. Ten years later, Lynn purchased the business and began as the company’s president. Starting in 2009, Lynn’s son Eric returned from college and now works for the company. At any given time, they employ around 10 people.
Jordanne Waldschmidt, Chief Editor at Equipment World Magazine, said that she visited the company in Turbotville personally.
“What stood out to me was the character of the owners, Lynn and Eric Watson, and their commitment to precision and quality of work,” she said.
“As well as their commitment to training the next generation of operators.”
Waldschmidt said hearing from customers was also a big influence in choosing Watson Excavating inc.
“One customer had told me that, you know, if Watson gets the bid, the job is going to be done right. So they really have earned the respect of their customers in the local area,” she said.
The Equipment World Contractor of the Year program, which is sponsored by Caterpillar, was in its 22 year when Watson Excavating Inc. was a finalist.
According to the Equipment World Website, to qualify companies must have an annual revenue between $3 million and $15 million, 10 years minimum of construction company ownership and an “excellent safety record,” among other qualifications, according to Waldschmidt.
After Watson and his son filled out the application, which included a brief form and a list of references, a representative from the magazine visited their office and spent the day there.
“We were not the top contractor of the year, but (we were proud) of just the accomplishment of being picked as one of the twelve finalists,” Watson said.