The coldest temperatures of the fall are expected to hit Pennsylvania over the next few days, likely bringing the first frost of the season a few weeks later than normal.
The National Weather Service in State College has put a Freeze Watch in effect for Wednesday morning with late evening and morning temperatures expected to dip below freezing for several hours. The watch is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Tom Kimes, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather said the first frost is actually late.
“This is very, very late for the first frost for most people. Most people should have it around Oct. 10, Oct. 15,” he said. “This is pretty unusual. It’s going to be nothing out of the ordinary, but it’s going to be chilly the next couple of days.”
Kimes said the average temperatures in early November are usually in the upper 50s with lows in the mid-30s.
Today’s high is expected to hit 50 with a low of 30. On Wednesday, the high is forecast at 49, with lows in the upper 20s. On Thursday night, AccuWeather expects the temperatures to dip to 27.
“It’s below normal, not record-breaking or anything,” Kimes said. “But a lot of people will be scraping their windshields this week.”
District 4 playoff games in soccer and field hockey are scheduled for tonight, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Temperatures could be in the 30s by the time late games end.
According to AccuWeather’s Alex Sosnowski, senior meteorologist, a warm October will “change to a colder weather pattern unfolding this week in the Northeast. During the past month, temperatures have averaged 3-6 degrees above normal.”
NWS in State College reports some sub-freezing temperatures are expected in rural valleys and some areas of the state’s northern tier could see snowfall. Kimes said areas closer to Lake Erie may see a covering of snow later this week.
The NWS watch notes that freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and “will likely bring an end to the growing season.”
Kimes said the cold snap won’t impact fall foliage across the region, nor any potential late harvest.
The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported the recent alternating periods of warm and cool weather have slowed the foliage transition in parts of Pennsylvania.
It has led to “an unexpected (but welcome) lengthening of peak conditions throughout a large part of the commonwealth,” DCNR’s latest foliage report noted. “Pennsylvania’s southern Appalachians are currently awash with beautiful fall color. Excellent fall scenery persists in much of the state’s western half, while southeastern areas are just beginning to shine.”
In Bald Eagle State Forest, foresters are reporting “peak color in the region, which is expected to last into early November. Oaks have begun to show pleasant color, offering great fall views on the mountains.”