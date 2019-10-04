Frost Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory to kick in overnight and end Saturday morning.
 
The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday with temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s. The frost will occur mainly in valley locations NWS reports.
 
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Growers are encouraged to take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. 

"Most outlying areas located north and west of the major metro areas will have a pretty decent chance of getting the season's first frost on Friday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.

The colder weather should help to reduce the bug population and pollen levels in the region, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. According to AccuWeather, "People heading out on Saturday morning to go to college football tailgates, leaf peep or pick out pumpkins will need to layer up."

