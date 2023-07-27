Temperatures in the Valley on Friday could equal or surpass this summer's hottest day so far, extending the current heat wave.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tom Kines said temperatures will be high, but high humidity will really make it feel uncomfortable outside
"No doubt it is going to be a hot, and quite humid day," said Tom Kines, of AccuWeather. "Temperatures should get up into the middle 90s, but if you factor in the humidity it is going to feel like 105 in the afternoon."
The all-time recorded high for Sunbury on July 27 was 98 in 1941. So far this summer, the region has had six days of 90-plus degree days, with the highest being 95 degrees on June 2.
This weather pattern is a "piece of the weather that has smothered the southwest all month," Kines said. "But it's not as strong as in Arizona."
It will definitely be one of those days when you want to seek out air conditioning, he said.
"If you don't have a pool, find someone that does," Kines said.
Valley doctors warned there are dangers that come with this degree of heat.
"Heat-related emergencies are real. You can actually die from heat-related emergencies," said Dr. Thomas Payton, Central Region medical director for emergency medicine at Geisinger.
"When we see patients with heat-related emergencies, it is a continuum of illness," Payton said. "It can be mild or very extreme. So we start with patients that have deep cramps, where you have muscle aches and pain related to dehydration and electrolyte changes."
That can progress to heat exhaustion, where sufferers might have muscle cramps, weakness, nausea, dizziness, headaches and fatigue.
"If you start to experience that, you definitely want to get out of the heat," said Payton. "My advice for people wanting to mow their lawns at 2 or 3 in the afternoon is, try not to. Do it first thing in the morning, when it is cooler and (do) not exert yourself in the middle of the day, when the heat is the worst."
At the farthest end of the spectrum is heat stroke, where victims have those symptoms but their body temperature has reached a very dangerous level.
"Typically then, you'll have a core temperature of greater than 104 degrees," Payton said. "Heat stroke is characterized by that and mental status changes. Now you are confused and can become comatose. You can have seizures. When you are that ill, this is considered heat stroke, the worst degree of heat-related illness."
If people have to be outside in the heat due to employment, measures to prevent heat-related emergencies should be followed, such as frequent water breaks.
PennDOT does not stop projects due to high temperatures, said Kimberly Smith, safety press officer.
"The department encourages field employees to take necessary precautions to stay well hydrated," she said.
Safety talks are routinely provided on preventing heat illness and proper hydration, Smith said.
"When possible, job assignments are rotated among crew members during peak heat and humidity to allow for opportunities to cool down," she said.
On Saturday, Kines said there will be a storm front coming through and temperatures won't be as high as on Friday, due to the storm clouds.
"Still, the temperatures should get up into the mid-80s and on the muggy side," he said.
July has also been a rainy month, Kines said, with 9.1 inches of rain in Sunbury, more than double the normal 4 inches of rain in July.
"Sunbury has had the third wettest amount of rain on record," Kines said.
The good news is that after the front moves through late Saturday, Sunday looks to be a very nice day, in the low 80s, with a lot of sunshine and much lower humidity, Kines said.
The comfortable weather is expected to continue into next week, but Kines warned the wildfires in Canada may impact Valley air quality when winds become more northwesterly.