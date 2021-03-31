Winter isn't quite done yet. The Valley is on the southern edge of a winter storm forecast to sweep across Pennsylvania's northern tier over the next 36 hours and some snow could accumulate over the next two days.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Pennsylvania's northern tier, including the northern portion of Lycoming County until 10 a.m. Thursday and portions of the Valley may see some snow today and into Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, periods of rain will spread across Pennsylvania during the day today. As colder air moves south, the rain will mix with and change over to snow from the northwest to the southeast later today.
Some parts in western Snyder and Union counties could see a couple of inches of snow, according to NWS with areas father east seeing lower accumulations if any. Nearly an inch of rain is also in the forecast.
According to AccuWeather, temperatures in some parts of the northeastern United States could drop from 30 to 50 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday.
“It’s a roller coaster ride here in the Northeast. You could actually call it weather whiplash,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brittany Boyer said. “It’s going to go from feeling like spring to feeling like winter."