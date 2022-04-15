A road-killed deer found in Lewisburg and another case in a deer on a farm in Lycoming County have prompted the Pennsylvania Game Commission to expand one of its existing Chronic Wasting Disease Deer Management Area (DMA) and add another in the region.
The Game Commission created a seventh DMA and expanded two existing DMAs in response to recent discoveries of CWD-positive deer in new parts of the state.
The new DMA 7 is a response to a CWD-positive deer in a captive facility in Lycoming County. At 460 square miles, the new DMA includes portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal neurological condition that affects cervid species, which include deer, elk, caribou and moose.
Symptoms in animals suffering from chronic wasting disease can include drastic weight loss, stumbling and other neurological issues, according to the Game Commission. CWD was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2012. Deer can spread the disease through animal-to-animal contact or deer can be infected by walking and feeding on the ground that a sick animal has been on, according to the Game Commission.
Although CWD has not been documented in humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against eating the meat of a CWD-positive deer.
According to the commission, DMA 7 is the fifth DMA created in response to a CWD-positive deer on a deer farm.
DMA 2, which includes parts of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, and Westmoreland counties, is being expanded in two locations because of CWD detections in wild and captive deer.
In the northeast corner of the DMA, a road-killed adult female deer was found on the current boundary, prompting expansion north along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to Lewisburg.
The northcentral boundary of DMA 2 is changing due to a CWD detection at a deer farm and in a road-killed adult male deer. The DMA 2 boundary will expand north to Interstate 99/Route 322 to include the Rothrock State Forest and State College areas.
The Game Commission conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round so there is potential for the boundaries to change prior to the hunting seasons.
Within all DMAs and the CWD Established Area, it is unlawful to:
- Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts, such as the head, spinal column and spleen) from inside a DMA or EA.
- Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants.
- Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location
- Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk
