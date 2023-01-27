SUNBURY — All four Valley counties are registering low community transmission levels of COVID-19, data show. After nearly three months with all four counties measuring medium levels, they are now registering low levels for the first time.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 41 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels, while 25 have medium levels. Pike County is the only one statewide with high levels this week. Nationwide, 3.6 percent of counties had high levels, 26.9 percent had medium levels and 69.5 percent had low levels.
Pennsylvania’s positive test rate increased slightly last week to 13.0 percent statewide. In Snyder County 6.6 percent of COVID tests were positive, sixth lowest in the state. Montour County’s positive rate was 13 percent, Northumberland’s sits at 12.4 percent and Union’s 9.0 percent. All four counties had higher test rates this week than the previous week.