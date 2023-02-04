SUNBURY — All four Valley counties are registering medium community transmission levels of COVID-19, data show. Last week, all four were registering low levels for the first time in three months.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 37 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels, while 30 have medium levels. There are no counties with high levels this week. Nationwide, 4.2 percent of counties had high levels, 25.9 percent had medium levels and 69.9 percent had low levels.
Pennsylvania’s positive test rate increased slightly last week to 12.5 percent statewide. In Snyder County, 6.1 percent of COVID tests were positive, fifth lowest in the state. Montour County’s positive rate was 14.8 percent, Northumberland’s sits at 14 percent and Union’s 10.6 percent. All four counties had higher test rates this week than the previous week.