One Pennsylvania county is seeing high community transmission levels of COVID-19 — down from six last week — and all four Valley counties are still seeing medium, according to the most recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Valley counties have had the same levels over the last six weeks. All four counties registered fewer new cases this week than last week. There were 203 fewer cases this week than last week across Pennsylvania.
Mercer County is now seeing high levels of transmission this week.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 30 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels. Twenty-six Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 9.2 percent of counties had high levels — nearly identical to last week's total — 35 percent had medium levels and 55.8 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 1 percent in Pennsylvania in the last seven days. The number of COVID-related deaths statewide was down 5 percent.
Nationwide, cases were level this week while deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 12 percent after a spike last week.
At the highest level of community spread, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 11.6 percent of all COVID-19 tests in the last week were positive, seven-tenths higher than last week. All four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state average.
Montour County’s positive test rate was 5.4 percent last week, fifth lowest in the state, followed by Snyder County at 8.4 percent, Union County (8.8 percent) and Northumberland County (10.2 percent). All four counties had lower test rates this week compared to last week.